Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition in first half of 2024 than in whole of 2022, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine produced 25 times more artillery and mortar ammunition in the first half of this year than it did in the whole of 2022.

Source: a speech by Zelenskyy at the second International Defence Industries Forum

Quote: "In the first half of this year alone, Ukraine has produced 25 times more artillery and mortar ammunition than in the whole of 2022. The total number of drones we are now capable of producing annually in Ukraine is 4 million, and over 1.5 million have already been ordered."

Advertisement:

Details: The president emphasised that in presenting the Victory Plan to its partners, Ukraine relies on the strength of its soldiers, the resilience of its people, and its proven ambition to create the best weapons.



Quote: "Nearly every visit to our partner countries, almost every negotiation with partners and world leaders, as well as direct communication with defence companies, brings Ukraine more investments in the defence sector, new technologies and, accordingly, increased production capabilities."

Support UP or become our patron!