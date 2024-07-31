All Sections
Over 3 million drones a year: Ukraine expands production capacity

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 31 July 2024, 13:20
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine could produce over three million drones in a year. It has sufficient production capabilities and collaboration with international partners to achieve this.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster, citing Anna Hvozdiar, Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries and Industrial Policy of Ukraine, during the Brave1 Precision hackathon

Quote: "We have sufficiently large production capabilities and can currently produce over three million drones of various types. What we need is funding," says Hvozdiar.

She said the government can only cover part of these needs, with the remainder being addressed by foreign partners. In particular, Canada has agreed to purchase a batch of the Ukrainian-produced drones for the Ukrainian military. Negotiations are also ongoing with other countries, including the United Kingdom.

"We have significantly developed both state and private capabilities for producing various types of drone components. With over a million drones, it's clear that we need over a million munitions to match them," Hvozdiar said.

Currently, the Ministry of Strategic Industries is working on a variety of drones with munitions needed for the Ukrainian military.

Background: In March, Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, stated that with additional financial support from Western governments, Ukraine could produce two million drones per year, which is double the current production rate.

Support UP or become our patron!

