Russians attack Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with MLRS: 2 injured, including ambulance worker – photos

On the evening of 1 October, Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a woman, 69, and an ambulance driver.



Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office



Quote: "On 1 October, around 5:40 PM, Russian armed forces once again shelled Kupiansk. Private and multi-storey residential buildings in the city are on fire. Ambulances parked near a medical facility were also damaged. A woman aged 69 suffered an acute stress reaction, and an ambulance driver was injured and taken to the hospital."



Employees of the Kharkiv War Crimes Prosecutor's Office are documenting the aftermath of the shelling. Photo: Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office



Residents of the damaged building trying to extinguish the fire. Photo: Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office Photo: Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office

Details: Early reports say the city was shelled from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

