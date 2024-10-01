Russians attack Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, with MLRS: 2 injured, including ambulance worker – photos
Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 21:34
On the evening of 1 October, Russian forces launched an attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a woman, 69, and an ambulance driver.
Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office
Quote: "On 1 October, around 5:40 PM, Russian armed forces once again shelled Kupiansk. Private and multi-storey residential buildings in the city are on fire. Ambulances parked near a medical facility were also damaged. A woman aged 69 suffered an acute stress reaction, and an ambulance driver was injured and taken to the hospital."
Details: Early reports say the city was shelled from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).
