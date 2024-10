Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the morning of 11 October, with reports indicating air defence operations in the capital.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "The sounds of explosions can be heard in the capital – air defence units are responding.

Advertisement:

Stay in shelters".

Updated: The all-clear was given in Kyiv at 06:25.

Support UP or become our patron!