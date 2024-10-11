All Sections
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles: 2-storey building destroyed, casualties reported – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 October 2024, 08:17
A person being rescued. Photo: Kiper on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles, which resulted in the destruction of a two-storey building. Four people have been killed, including a teenager.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A two-storey building, where civilians lived and worked, was destroyed in the Odesa district as a result of the attack. People were trapped under the rubble."

Details: Kiper said emergency services rescued four people, while three others died under the rubble. The deceased include a woman, 43; a man, 22, and a girl aged 16. Another woman died in hospital from her injuries. 

 

Ten more people were injured, with nine hospitalised; four of them are in a critical condition.

 

Psychological assistance was provided to 10 individuals at the scene.

Law enforcement agencies are documenting the aftermath of yet another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa Oblast.

Update: The Office of the Prosecutor General later reported that Russian forces hit civilian infrastructure in Odesa district at about 22:35. The attack was presumably carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile. 

A two-storey building where employees of a private company were living and several production facilities were destroyed.

The attack killed four people, including a 16-year-old girl, and wounded nine other civilians. 

