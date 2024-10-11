Russians attack Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles: 2-storey building destroyed, casualties reported – photos

Russian forces have attacked Odesa Oblast with ballistic missiles, which resulted in the destruction of a two-storey building. Four people have been killed, including a teenager.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A two-storey building, where civilians lived and worked, was destroyed in the Odesa district as a result of the attack. People were trapped under the rubble."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper said emergency services rescued four people, while three others died under the rubble. The deceased include a woman, 43; a man, 22, and a girl aged 16. Another woman died in hospital from her injuries.

Ten more people were injured, with nine hospitalised; four of them are in a critical condition.

Psychological assistance was provided to 10 individuals at the scene.

Advertisement:

Law enforcement agencies are documenting the aftermath of yet another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa Oblast.

Update: The Office of the Prosecutor General later reported that Russian forces hit civilian infrastructure in Odesa district at about 22:35. The attack was presumably carried out with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

A two-storey building where employees of a private company were living and several production facilities were destroyed.

The attack killed four people, including a 16-year-old girl, and wounded nine other civilians.

Support UP or become our patron!