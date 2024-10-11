Death toll from Russian strike on Odesa Oblast rises after 9 October attack

All Sections
Anastasia ProtzFriday, 11 October 2024, 10:49
The death toll from the Russian strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on the evening of 9 October has risen to nine. A 48-year-old man died in hospital on the morning of 11 October.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The death toll from the Russian missile attack on the port infrastructure has risen to nine. A 48-year-old man died in hospital in the morning."

Details: Kiper expressed condolences to the families of all the victims and wished those injured a speedy recovery. 

He also noted that in two days, the Russians have killed 13 civilians in Odesa Oblast, most of whom were young people.

Background:

  • On the evening of 9 October, the Russians launched a missile strike on the port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast. Initially, it was reported that six people had been killed and 11 injured. A Panama-flagged civilian vessel was damaged.
  • On the morning of 10 October, a 46-year-old port employee died in hospital. Later, it was announced that another man had also died in hospital.

