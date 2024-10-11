70% of Ukrainian soldiers return to front line after being wounded, but there is shortage of combat medics

Commander of Ukraine's Medical Forces explained how many soldiers return to duty after being wounded. Stock photo: getty images

More than 70% of Ukraine's wounded military personnel returned to duty following treatment. However, the situation varies across the front.

Source: Andrii Kazmirchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Medical Forces, in an interview with Ukrinform

Quote: "We can say that these 70% of the military, in fact, are the backbone, the basis of the military contingent," he stated.

Kazmirchuk further stated that there is an ongoing need for doctors on the front lines, despite the fact that they are actively trained.

"The combat medic is on the battlefield alongside his brothers-in-arms, making this a very vulnerable group of military troops who are no longer subordinate to the Medical Service of the Medical Forces Command.

They report to units across the Armed Forces' branches and types. That is, the unit is responsible for staffing the positions of combat medics, and we are doing direct special training." the commander states.

Over 75% of combat doctors now have graduated from the School of Tactical Medicine, which trains in accordance with international standards.

"Approximately 10% of combat medics have medical training, but the rules on the battlefield are very different. It is about saving lives rather than providing treatment. As a result, we say when a soldier is trained, he is saved," Kazmirchuk says.

He states that the army lacks surgeons and anaesthesiologists the most. This also applies to auxiliary surgical workers, such as operating nurses and transfusion experts.

This year, battlefield medics were authorised to use drugs for the first time.

