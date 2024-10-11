All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

70% of Ukrainian soldiers return to front line after being wounded, but there is shortage of combat medics

Alyona PavliukFriday, 11 October 2024, 14:14
70% of Ukrainian soldiers return to front line after being wounded, but there is shortage of combat medics
Commander of Ukraine's Medical Forces explained how many soldiers return to duty after being wounded. Stock photo: getty images

More than 70% of Ukraine's wounded military personnel returned to duty following treatment. However, the situation varies across the front.

Source: Andrii Kazmirchuk, Commander of Ukraine’s Medical Forces, in an interview with Ukrinform 

Quote: "We can say that these 70% of the military, in fact, are the backbone, the basis of the military contingent," he stated.

Advertisement:

Kazmirchuk further stated that there is an ongoing need for doctors on the front lines, despite the fact that they are actively trained.

"The combat medic is on the battlefield alongside his brothers-in-arms, making this a very vulnerable group of military troops who are no longer subordinate to the Medical Service of the Medical Forces Command.

They report to units across the Armed Forces' branches and types. That is, the unit is responsible for staffing the positions of combat medics, and we are doing direct special training." the commander states. 

Advertisement:

Over 75% of combat doctors now have graduated from the School of Tactical Medicine, which trains in accordance with international standards.

"Approximately 10% of combat medics have medical training, but the rules on the battlefield are very different. It is about saving lives rather than providing treatment. As a result, we say when a soldier is trained, he is saved," Kazmirchuk says.

He states that the army lacks surgeons and anaesthesiologists the most. This also applies to auxiliary surgical workers, such as operating nurses and transfusion experts.

This year, battlefield medics were authorised to use drugs for the first time.

Support UP or become our patron!

warUkraine
Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

Ukraine will become NATO's 33rd or 34th member "one day", Secretary General says

Zelenskyy goes to Brussels to present Victory Plan

All News
war
Ukraine's Air Force downs 60 Russian drones out of 66 launched
Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones for almost eight hours, air defence downs all targets
Russians lose 1,140 soldiers and helicopter over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
10:46
Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November
09:34
One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
09:21
Von der Leyen promises Ukraine new tranche under €50 billion programme by end of 2024
08:57
Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air
08:55
Russians advance in Chasiv Yar, Maksymilianivka and near Tsukuryne in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
08:36
Romania scrambles fighter jets over airborne target crossing its border
08:28
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
07:27
Biden arrives on visit to Germany
07:10
Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 118 UAVs of various modifications over past 24 hours
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: