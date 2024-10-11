Ukraine's Energoatom works on producing nuclear power plant safety system components

The State Enterprise Atomenergomash, a branch of Energoatom, Ukraine's state-owned nuclear power company, has launched the production of localised safety system components for Ukraine’s nuclear power plants (NPPs), which were previously sourced from Russia.

Source: Energoatom’s press service

Details: The first such element to be used at one of the Ukrainian NPPs is being manufactured on the basis of a separate unit.

Once the needs of domestic nuclear facilities for this equipment are met, the components will be supplied to VVER-1000 reactor units at European nuclear power plants.

Energoatom has completely replaced Russian-made components with either domestically produced alternatives or supplies from partner countries since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Background: On 9 October, Energoatom completed scheduled maintenance on another power unit at one of Ukraine’s NPPs.

