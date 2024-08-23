All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout due to Russian attacks – Ukraine's largest electricity producer

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 23 August 2024, 11:04
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout due to Russian attacks – Ukraine's largest electricity producer
Stock photo: getty images

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is again on the verge of a blackout: Russian attacks damaged the external overhead line through which the plant received power from the Ukrainian power grid for its own needs.

Source: press service of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom

Details: "The Russian bombardment on 22 August damaged the external overhead line of 330kV Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant - Ferrosplavna," the statement said.

Advertisement:

Currently, the ZNPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one line, OHL-750kV Dniprovska. If it is damaged, an emergency may occur due to the loss of external power to the reactor coolant pumps and spent fuel pools.

"Under the "management" of the Russian invaders, who are running the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, the degradation in all areas of operation is constantly deepening," the statement said.

In addition, the lack of qualified personnel and the transformation of the plant into a military base complicate trouble-free operation.

Advertisement:

Energoatom’s press service stressed that the ZNPP should immediately come under the control of Ukraine, and the Russian military should leave the plant. This is the only way to restore nuclear and radiation safety in Europe.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that the Russians started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP on 11 August. At the same time, no changes in the radiation situation in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP were recorded.
  • Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower. Cooling tower No. 1 is located about a kilometre from the plant's power units. 
  • Meanwhile, the occupying Russian authorities have blamed Ukraine for an alleged attack on Enerhodar, yet they claim the background radiation around the ZNPP is normal. 
  • The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that its experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantEnergoatomenergy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zelenskyy: Russia uses Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as ground for strikes on Nikopol and equipment storage – video
IAEA says situation is deteriorating at occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
IAEA experts unable to determine cause of fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: