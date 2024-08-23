Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on verge of blackout due to Russian attacks – Ukraine's largest electricity producer

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is again on the verge of a blackout: Russian attacks damaged the external overhead line through which the plant received power from the Ukrainian power grid for its own needs.

Source: press service of the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom

Details: "The Russian bombardment on 22 August damaged the external overhead line of 330kV Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant - Ferrosplavna," the statement said.

Currently, the ZNPP is connected to the Ukrainian power system by only one line, OHL-750kV Dniprovska. If it is damaged, an emergency may occur due to the loss of external power to the reactor coolant pumps and spent fuel pools.

"Under the "management" of the Russian invaders, who are running the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, the degradation in all areas of operation is constantly deepening," the statement said.

In addition, the lack of qualified personnel and the transformation of the plant into a military base complicate trouble-free operation.

Energoatom’s press service stressed that the ZNPP should immediately come under the control of Ukraine, and the Russian military should leave the plant. This is the only way to restore nuclear and radiation safety in Europe.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that the Russians started a fire on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP on 11 August. At the same time, no changes in the radiation situation in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP were recorded.

Yevhen Yevtushenko, Head of the Nikopol District Military Administration, had previously reported that the ZNPP was operating as usual, and the Russians had likely set fire to a large quantity of car tyres in the cooling tower. Cooling tower No. 1 is located about a kilometre from the plant's power units.

Meanwhile, the occupying Russian authorities have blamed Ukraine for an alleged attack on Enerhodar, yet they claim the background radiation around the ZNPP is normal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that its experts witnessed strong dark smoke coming out of the northern area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) following numerous explosions on the evening of 11 August.

