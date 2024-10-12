Russian attacks kill and wound 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Russian attacks killed and wounded 11 civilians in Donetsk Oblast on 11 October.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Attacks by Russian forces killed three residents of Donetsk Oblast on 11 October: two in Bohoiavlenka and one in Ivanopillia.

Another eight people sustained injuries over the past 24 hours.

In particular, two people were wounded in Chasiv Yar, two more in Yasna Poliana, and one each in Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Velyka Novosilka and Pleshchiivka.

