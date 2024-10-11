Russia attacks Donetsk Oblast once again: one person killed, several injured

Russian forces launched heavy airstrikes on four districts of Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring six others on 11 October.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The prosecutor's office reports that Russian troops attacked populated areas of Bakhmut, Volnovakha, Kramatorsk, and Pokrovsk districts on 11 October.

Advertisement:

Russian artillery shelled the city of Chasiv Yar in the morning. As a result, a local woman, 64, sustained shrapnel injuries and multiple bone fractures. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The city of Myrnohrad was also hit by artillery, injuring a 49-year-old man.

A 47-year-old man was wounded when a Russian Grad multiple-launch rocket system hit the village of Velyka Novosilka.

Advertisement:

In addition, the Russians attacked the village of Ivanopillia, reportedly with tube artillery. A 74-year-old woman, who was cycling to fetch water, was caught near the epicentre of the explosion and died on the spot.

In the village of Pleshchiivka, a 44-year-old man working in his garden sustained a mine-blast injury.

Russian forces also dropped aerial bombs on a residential area in the village of Yasna Poliana, injuring two women, aged 27 and 70.

Background:

On the evening of 8 October, Russian forces dropped three KAB-250 guided aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. A 77-year-old woman was killed in the attack, and six others were injured.

On 7 October, Russian troops attacked the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, killing one person and injuring seven, including two children.

Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that as of 9 October, 17,800 people, including 340 children, remain in Kostiantynivka, under Russian fire.

Support UP or become our patron!