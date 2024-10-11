Around 40-50% of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast controlled by Ukrainian forces – local authorities

Ukrainian forces currently control around 40-50% of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast, with the rest of the city being under Russian occupation.

Source: Vasyl Chynchyk, Head of Toretsk City Military Administration, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "About 40-50% of the city is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the rest of the territory is occupied by the enemy."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that approximately 1,150 residents remain in the city. Chynchyk mentioned that evacuation from the city is possible: "We are doing everything we can to evacuate civilians. However, this isn't a situation where people can be evacuated by buses in an organised manner, allowing them to gather their belongings and head to safety."

The official added that evacuations are conducted only during specific time windows when the security situation and weather conditions allow for it.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 7 October, Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Luhansk Operational and Tactical Group, reported that Russian forces had entered the eastern outskirts of Toretsk and advanced along a street in the direction of the Tsentralna (Central) mine.

Support UP or become our patron!