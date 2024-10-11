All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians occupy 3 settlements near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 October 2024, 00:46
Russians occupy 3 settlements near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
The city of Myrnohrad. Map: DeepState

According to DeepState, a group of military analysts, Russian forces have occupied three settlements near the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast: Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Yar and Krutyi Yar.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Recently, there appeared to be a decline in activity near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka, but Russian forces continuously tried to break through Ukrainian military positions with varying intensity. 

Advertisement:

They got stuck without success in some areas, but there are locations where the Russians have found weaknesses [of Ukrainian forces]. Their success often lies in bypassing strong resistance points."

Details: DeepState noted that Mykolaivka is the last settlement before Myrnohrad, meaning the city may soon face increased pressure and attempts by Russian forces to break through its southern outskirts.

Quote: "Currently, the trend suggests that Russian forces are getting stuck at Ukrainian defence positions, such as outposts and other fortifications.

Advertisement:

However, some of these [fortifications] are not well-prepared or strategically positioned, so the primary success in holding the line rests solely on the shoulders of our brave soldiers."

Details: DeepState analysts added that for further advancement, apart from infantry and equipment, the Russians may increase the use of artillery, aircraft, mortars and other weapons.

Quote: "It is not ruled out that additional forces may be deployed to this area [by the Russians] to consolidate and develop the success they have already achieved."

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk OblastwaroccupationRussia
Advertisement:

Canada announces aid package of approximately US$47 million for Ukraine

Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Total of 340 children remain in heavily attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast could peak in coming months – ISW
Fierce battles ongoing in Ukraine's Toretsk as Russians advance on city's Tsentralna Street
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Russians killed and injured at least 1,400 civilians in September – UN
12:54
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan to be reassessed after US elections – Polish PM
12:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister responds to rumours of proposals to exchange Ukraine's occupied territories for NATO membership
12:23
Canada announces aid package of approximately US$47 million for Ukraine
12:10
Xi Jinping to visit Russia and participate in BRICS summit
12:01
Senior US official on Ukraine's accession to NATO: There is work to do to get from here to there
11:54
Ukraine's Defence Minister: No NATO allies opposed Kyiv's invitation to join
11:50
Lowering conscription age in Ukraine: defence minister comments on rumours about US pressure
11:47
Zelenskyy uncertain about US support for Ukraine after elections
11:28
Western officials afraid to talk openly about exchanging territories for NATO membership – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: