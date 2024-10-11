Russians occupy 3 settlements near Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
According to DeepState, a group of military analysts, Russian forces have occupied three settlements near the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast: Mykolaivka, Krasnyi Yar and Krutyi Yar.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "Recently, there appeared to be a decline in activity near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka, but Russian forces continuously tried to break through Ukrainian military positions with varying intensity.
They got stuck without success in some areas, but there are locations where the Russians have found weaknesses [of Ukrainian forces]. Their success often lies in bypassing strong resistance points."
Details: DeepState noted that Mykolaivka is the last settlement before Myrnohrad, meaning the city may soon face increased pressure and attempts by Russian forces to break through its southern outskirts.
Quote: "Currently, the trend suggests that Russian forces are getting stuck at Ukrainian defence positions, such as outposts and other fortifications.
However, some of these [fortifications] are not well-prepared or strategically positioned, so the primary success in holding the line rests solely on the shoulders of our brave soldiers."
Details: DeepState analysts added that for further advancement, apart from infantry and equipment, the Russians may increase the use of artillery, aircraft, mortars and other weapons.
Quote: "It is not ruled out that additional forces may be deployed to this area [by the Russians] to consolidate and develop the success they have already achieved."
