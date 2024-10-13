Russians attack Ukraine over 4,200 times over past 24 hours

Russian forces targeted Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 4,243 times on 12 October, which included 156 bombardments with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: Ukraine's General Staff

Details: Additionally, five missile strikes involving eight missiles were recorded, along with 90 airstrikes, which included the deployment of 158 guided aerial bombs.

The Russians carried out airstrikes, in particular, near the settlements of Richky, Katerynivka, Buniakyne, Volfyne, Budky, Shalyhyne and Hudove in Sumy Oblast; Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Podoly, Kivsharivka, Kruhliakivka and Pershotravneve in Kharkiv Oblast; Torske, Yurivka, Toretsk, Petrivka, Myrnohrad, Selydove, Rivnopil, Bohoiavlenka and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; the city of Zaporizhzhia and the settlement of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Lvove and Poniativka in Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit a Russian air defence system, six clusters of weapons and military equipment and an ammunition storage point.

