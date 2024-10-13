Zelenskyy: Russia dropped 900 guided bombs on Ukraine this week – video

The aftermath of a Russian attack. Stock photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russia has dropped about 900 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in just seven days.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Advertisement:

Details: In addition to the bombs, Russia launched 40 missiles and 400 attack drones of various types.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "No nation should have to endure such trials alone. Our partners have the ability to provide the necessary quantity and quality of air defence systems, make decisions for our sufficient long-range capabilities, and ensure the timely delivery of defensive aid to our troops. Time must not be wasted – a clear signal of resolve must be sent.

We are working tirelessly to secure the means for Ukraine to fully respond to Russian terror."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!