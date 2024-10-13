All Sections
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 13 October 2024, 17:25
Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has expressed interest in purchasing defence products from Ukraine.

Source: a statement by the Estonian defence minister cited by ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Pevkur, such cooperation could help Ukraine increase production.

Currently, due to martial law, Ukraine has a ban on exports, but the Estonian minister is convinced that this will not be an obstacle if the countries reach a mutual agreement.

Quote: "If the Ukrainians have something that may interest us, then we could conclude a government-to-government agreement in which the Ukrainians would start producing for us, receive advance payments, gain some sort of buffer that would allow them to further increase their production capacity," Pevkur said.

He said that if Estonia and Ukraine do come to an agreement on this issue, Estonia will buy only what is really necessary for the country.

Pevkur stated that long-range missiles were of interest to them, mentioning that there were many different options. He added that he could not discuss the details but emphasised that they would first focus on systems capable of impacting the enemy at a long distance.

Background:

  • Pevkur previously said that Estonia plans to restructure military aid to Ukraine so that it is dominated by products from Estonian companies.
  • He also said that the Estonian government was discussing the possibility of sending its military on non-combat missions to western Ukraine.

