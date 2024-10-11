Ukrainian strikes on Russian depots will aggravate ammunition shortage – Estonian intelligence

Strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian artillery ammunition depots will further aggravate the shortage of Russian ammunition.

Source: ERR with reference to Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Military Intelligence Centre of Estonia

Details: Kiviselg said that Ukraine continues to attack ammunition depots deep into Russian territory with attack drones.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a central artillery ammunition depot in the town of Karachev in Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. According to open sources, it was storing ammunition from North Korea. This is the fourth depot with artillery ammunition to be destroyed in drone attacks.

Kiviselg added that attacks on Russian military depots were likely to continue, further exacerbating the shortage of Russian ammunition.

He also said that a precision strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on 3 October killed six North Korean officers who were stationed at Russian positions in the combat zone.

Quote: "In this regard, rumours about the possible arrival of North Korean troops in Ukraine have been spread on Russian social media. At the same time, Ukrainian officials have commented that North Korean military personnel are accompanying the supply of ammunition. Their purpose is to record defects and monitor the use of ammunition.

Based on this, we can say that the Russian Federation is increasingly dependent on North Korea's assistance to continue fighting."

Background:

At the end of September, UK intelligence said that Ukraine's strikes on targets in Russia's Tikhoretsk and Toropets would almost certainly lead to at least short-term disruptions in the Russian army's supply chain.

Earlier, Estonia said that Ukraine's successful air strikes to destroy Russian depots should begin to have an impact on the front line as early as October.

