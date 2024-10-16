Ukrainian Parliament unanimously supports Ukraine's Victory Plan

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) unanimously supports the Victory Plan, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented at a meeting on 16 October.

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, at a briefing in the Verkhovna Rada

Quote from Ruslan Stefanchuk: "The Ukrainian Parliament has received the Victory Plan of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Parliament unanimously supports the Victory Plan proposed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian Parliament is fully involved in implementing the Victory Plan."

Advertisement:

Details: Stefanchuk made this statement after a closed meeting of the parliamentary leadership, factions, and groups with President Zelenskyy on implementing the Victory Plan.

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has presented his Victory Plan, which consists of five points and three secret appendices.

Read also: Peace through strength. Key points from Zelenskyy's speech presenting the Victory Plan to the Ukrainian parliament

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!