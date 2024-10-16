All Sections
Estonian Parliament recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 16:47
Estonian Parliament recognizes deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide
Estonian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Estonian parliament, Riigikogu, passed a statement on Wednesday, 16 October, marking the 80th anniversary of the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars and recognising it as an act of genocide.

Source: European Pravda, citing ERR

Details: The statement titled Recognition of the 1944 mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide, which was presented by 54 Estonian MPs last week, was adopted, with 83 votes supporting it, during the session.

Advertisement:

In the statement, the Estonian parliament condemns the extermination of Crimean Tatars and their mass deportation from Crimea to Central Asia in May 1944, describing it as a premeditated act carried out by the totalitarian Soviet regime.

The statement emphasises that Russia continues its genocidal policies against Crimean Tatars in occupied Crimea, aiming to destroy their identity and erase their historical and cultural heritage.

The Riigikogu calls on the international community to show solidarity with the Crimean Tatars and to continue condemning the occupation and annexation of Crimea, while also demanding the restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Advertisement:

As ERR reports, this is the ninth statement passed by the Estonian parliament since 2022, aimed at condemning Russia’s actions and expressing support for Ukraine.

Background:

  • In July, the Polish Sejm (the lower house of parliament) passed a resolution honouring the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide in 1944, when the Soviet authorities deported them from Crimea.
  • In 2022, Canada’s House of Commons unanimously recognised the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide. Ukraine, Latvia and Lithuania have previously recognised the deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide.

Advertisement:

