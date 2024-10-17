All Sections
Russians strike at energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast: some customers without power

Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 October 2024, 07:41
Russians strike at energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast: some customers without power
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 17 October, leaving some customers without electricity.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quotes from Kim: "The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure, resulting in power outages. Power engineers have already supplied power to most consumers, and work is ongoing. There are no casualties."

Details: Vitalii Kim added that air defence was working during the night. He promised to provide more details later.

Background: On the evening of 16 October, Russian troops launched several groups of attack drones into Ukraine. Air raid warnings were issued in most oblasts.

