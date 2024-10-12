Russian attack drone hits farm premises in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight

Russian forces attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Shahed attack drones on the night of 11-12 October. Three drones were destroyed, but there was also a strike on the territory of a farm in Bashtanka district.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the enemy attacked Snihurivka hromada with Shahed 131/136 attack UAVs. One of the UAVs struck a farm and caused a fire on the premises. In addition, the wreckage of a UAV shot down by air defence caused grass fires in an open area outside the settlement. The fires were promptly extinguished. No one was injured." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Kim noted that Ukrainian air defence had managed to down three Shahed drones.

In addition, the Russians attacked Kutsurub hromada with FPV-drones overnight. Kim highlighted that there had been no casualties.

