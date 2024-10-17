Zelenskyy signs law on customs reform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No.6490-d, which provides for the reform of customs.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP and first deputy head of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy

Quote: "The law on customs reform No.6490-d is signed," he said.

The relevant provisions of the law take effect on 1 November.

The law's explanatory note specifies that it changes the competitive selection system for the position of head of the State Customs Service, based on the practice of National Anti-Corruption Bureau and other anti-corruption authorities.

It is also proposed to involve international experts in the competition for the selection of members of certification commissions, to create an algorithm for the tender commission's decision-making, and to give the head of the State Customs Service the authority to appoint his deputies without the Minister of Finance's consent.

In addition, an independent audit of customs authority is provided, prerequisites for admittance to the service, staff recertification, and an increase in customs officer pay are implemented.

Background: On 17 September, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) fully adopted the draft law No.6490-d on customs reform.

