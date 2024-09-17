All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament approves customs reform

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 17 September 2024, 16:47
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament). Stock photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) has fully adopted the draft law No.6490-d on customs reform.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Members of the Ukrainian Parliament

"Customs reform has been adopted with 260 votes in favour of it," Zhelezniak reported.

He noted that this reform is the beacon of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and the US.

The explanatory note of the draft law says that it provides for change in the selection process for the position of the head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine, taking the practice of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and other anti-corruption bodies as a baseline.

The engagement of international experts in the organisation of the competition for the selection of attestation commission members, introduction of the decision-making algorithm by the competition committee, as well as granting the head of the State Customs Service the right to appoint their deputies without coordinating it with the Minister of Finance of Ukraine are also part of the reform.

In addition to this, the procedure of an independent audit of customs bodies was established, the requirements for recruitment, re-attestation and increasing salaries for customs officials were introduced.

Background: The financial committee recommended the draft bill No.6490-d on customs reform for the second reading and adoption.

