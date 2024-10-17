Zelenskyy's Victory Plan has many good ideas – Danish PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, presented his Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada on 16 October and to EU leaders on 17 October, who said it has "very, very many good ideas".

Source: Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, before the EU summit, writes DR, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This war should never have begun, so the most important thing we seek is peace. I feel the advised winning method has numerous outstanding ideas. And I agree with Zelenskyy that NATO membership is essential for this. It is the most crucial life insurance you can provide to the country," Fredriksen remarked.

However, she is conscious that Ukraine’s wish to be invited to NATO is not unconditional. The United States government is among those opposed.

"Some remain sceptical about Ukraine's NATO membership. We actively support this from the Danish side. I’m going to say this today, too," she said.

Frederiksen agrees that the war should be over as quickly as feasible. However, the prime minister stated that it should "end in a fair and democratic way".

"Unfortunately, I see no indication that Russia is going to recognise any kind of democracy," she said, adding that the Russians do not wish well for Western countries.

"Russia is now the enemy for all of us, and the victory plan should reflect how dangerous Russia is," Frederiksen said.

As a result, both Denmark and the rest of NATO will have to recognise that in the future, they will have to spend significantly more money on defence.

"I want to emphasise that Europe, the West, and the NATO alliance have the necessary defences to ensure that our people may live in peace and security. And how much will it cost? A lot," says Frederiksen.

In response to Zelenskyy presenting the plan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that certain decisions he made "will not change".

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he did not see anything new in Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, as the majority of the topics are areas where the EU is still unsure.

