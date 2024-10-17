Zelenskyy denies plans to restore nuclear weapons in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has no intention of restoring its nuclear arsenal, addressing a comment he made earlier during a meeting with Donald Trump.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The president emphasised that Ukraine "never said that we are preparing to create nuclear weapons or something like this".

Quote: "I said that when the Budapest Memorandum was signed by very honourable and powerful nuclear countries, it was written that Ukraine gives [up] its nuclear weapons and these very respected countries — at that time including Russia, China and the US — would [ensure] our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Zelenskyy added.

He recalled that the Budapest Memorandum did not protect Ukraine from Russian military aggression.

"This means that it’s not a very good umbrella for our security. That is why I said I have no alternative except NATO. That was my signal. But we don’t create nuclear weapons," Zelenskyy stressed.

Details: Following Zelenskyy’s remarks, Rutte added that Ukraine "will be in NATO, and until that happens, we will make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs to prevail".

Background:

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy mentioned that during a conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, they discussed Ukraine’s need to join NATO, referencing Kyiv's previous renunciation of nuclear weapons.

Bild journalist Julian Röpcke later claimed, citing an "unnamed Ukrainian official", that Ukraine could develop nuclear weapons in a matter of weeks to use against Russia.

