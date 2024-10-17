Zelenskyy denies plans to restore nuclear weapons in Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has no intention of restoring its nuclear arsenal, addressing a comment he made earlier during a meeting with Donald Trump.
Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The president emphasised that Ukraine "never said that we are preparing to create nuclear weapons or something like this".
Quote: "I said that when the Budapest Memorandum was signed by very honourable and powerful nuclear countries, it was written that Ukraine gives [up] its nuclear weapons and these very respected countries — at that time including Russia, China and the US — would [ensure] our territorial integrity and sovereignty," Zelenskyy added.
He recalled that the Budapest Memorandum did not protect Ukraine from Russian military aggression.
"This means that it’s not a very good umbrella for our security. That is why I said I have no alternative except NATO. That was my signal. But we don’t create nuclear weapons," Zelenskyy stressed.
Details: Following Zelenskyy’s remarks, Rutte added that Ukraine "will be in NATO, and until that happens, we will make sure that Ukraine has everything it needs to prevail".
Background:
- Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy mentioned that during a conversation with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, they discussed Ukraine’s need to join NATO, referencing Kyiv's previous renunciation of nuclear weapons.
- Bild journalist Julian Röpcke later claimed, citing an "unnamed Ukrainian official", that Ukraine could develop nuclear weapons in a matter of weeks to use against Russia.
