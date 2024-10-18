European Council calls for faster military aid to Ukraine: Russia must not prevail

The leaders of European Union member states have called for strengthening and accelerating military support for Ukraine, particularly in terms of air defence systems, ammunition and missiles.

Source: conclusions adopted by the European Council at a meeting

Quote: "The European Council reviewed work done on the delivery of military support to Ukraine. It calls on the Council to swiftly finalise work on the European Peace Facility assistance measures that will further incentivise the delivery of military support to Ukraine.

The European Council calls for rapid stepping up of military support and acceleration in its delivery, in particular air defence systems, ammunition and missiles, which are urgently needed to protect Ukraine’s population and critical energy infrastructure, and underlines the importance of increasing support for Ukraine’s defence industry...

It [the European Council] also reconfirms the European Union’s unwavering commitment to providing continued political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support to Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes and as intensely as needed. Russia must not prevail."

Details: Meanwhile, the text highlights that "military support will be provided in full respect of the security and defence policy of certain Member States and taking into account the security and defence interests of all Member States".

"The European Council also stresses that no initiative about Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine."

The conclusions stress that Russian assets must remain frozen until "Russia ceases its war of aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by this war".

The document states that the EU remains ready to further limit Russia's ability to wage war, including through additional sanctions, and "remains committed to supporting persons displaced by this war, both in Ukraine and in the European Union, including through adequate and flexible financial assistance to the Member States who carry the largest burden of the medical, education and living costs of refugees".

Background: After participating in the EU summit on Thursday, 17 October, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared that 18 leaders had commented on the Victory Plan during the summit, with most expressing their support.

