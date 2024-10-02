All Sections
Ukrainian air defence downs 11 Shahed UAVs in three oblasts overnight

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 October 2024, 09:13
Ukrainian air defence downs 11 Shahed UAVs in three oblasts overnight
Ukrainian air defence downed 11 Shaheds as of 09:00 on 2 October 2024. Infographic: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 32 Shahed attack UAVs on the night of 1-2 October, and Ukraine’s air defence shot down 11 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians reportedly launched Shaheds from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, Russia.

The Ukrainian defence forces’ battle against the drones used aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and mobile fire groups, shooting down 11 attack UAVs in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy oblasts.

Four Russian drones left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Russia.

As a result of electronic warfare countermeasures, 10 attack UAVs disappeared from radar in the northern and central oblasts. The information is being confirmed.

