Civilian killed in Russian attack on shuttle bus in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast

Russian forces attacked a shuttle bus in the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast with a drone on 2 October, leaving a 69-year-old woman dead.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians attacked a shuttle bus in Antonivka with a drone. A 69-year-old woman was seriously injured as a result of explosives being dropped from the UAV."

Details: Prokudin added that she had died in the ambulance.

Background: Two people were injured in an explosion after a woman picked up an explosive device near a public transport stop in Antonivka, Kherson Oblast.

