Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 28 September 2024, 10:19
Almost 40 civilians from three oblasts sustain injuries in Russian attacks over past day
Aftermath of Russian attacks. Photo: local authorities

A total of 38 civilians, including two children, have sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Kherson, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours. Moreover, one person has been killed.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian forces killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast on 27 September in the village of Nove.

Advertisement:

Seven people were wounded in Dobropillia, four in Kostiantynivka, two in Sloviansk and one in Myrnohrad, bringing the total number of those who sustained injuries in Donetsk Oblast to 14. 

Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office added that Russian troops had hit high-rise buildings and houses in Dobropillia, where men aged 30 to 79 and women aged 72 and 65 were injured in their own homes. 

Russian attacks injured three people in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast on 27 September.

Advertisement:

However, a house was damaged in a Russian attack on the village of Novoosynove at 05:20 on 28 September. A 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman sustained injuries. 

A total of 19 people, including two children, were wounded in Kherson Oblast over the past day. 

The Russians struck critical infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, educational institutions, a shop, residential areas, two high-rise buildings and 63 houses. 

In addition, Russian forces hit outbuildings, agricultural machinery and cars.

Kharkiv OblastKherson OblastDonetsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:

