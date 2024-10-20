Russia loses another 1,340 soldiers in one day
Sunday, 20 October 2024, 07:41
The Russian troops lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 39 armoured combat vehicles and 17 artillery systems over the past day alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 678,520 (+1,340) military personnel;
- 9,047 (+12) tanks;
- 18,111 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,565 (+17) artillery systems;
- 1,232 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 978 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,287 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,624 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 26,987 (+41) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,476 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
