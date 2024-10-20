All Sections
Russia loses another 1,340 soldiers in one day

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 20 October 2024, 07:41
Russia loses another 1,340 soldiers in one day
Ukrainian military. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian troops lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 39 armoured combat vehicles and 17 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 678,520 (+1,340) military personnel;
  • 9,047 (+12) tanks;
  • 18,111 (+17) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,565 (+17) artillery systems;
  • 1,232 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 978 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,287 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,624 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 26,987 (+41) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,476 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

General Staff
Ukraine's General Staff says 20,000 conscripts are being trained simultaneously, down from 35,000 in past
Ukraine's defence forces stop 210 Russian assaults in one day
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 51 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours
