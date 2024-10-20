Presidential elections and a referendum in Moldova, in which Transnistrian residents also get to vote, are held with unusually low turnout in Transnistrian-designated districts.

Source: European Pravda

Details: It is now empty, particularly near the polling booths opened in the city of Varnița’s school, which are normally the busiest and had a long queue during previous elections.

When the Transnistrian government sponsored transit four years ago, voters had to wait in queue for hours just to get to the polls.

Voters going to the polls confirm an unusually low turnout. This year "We used to encourage and mobilise people to vote. Now only those who consider it their civic duty have come," said Konstantin, one of the voters and a resident of the city of Bender, emphasising that he backed Moldova's accession to the EU.

Queue for the 2020 presidential election precinct Photo: European Pravda

The same site in 2024 Photo: European Pravda

Due to a lack of free voter transportation, the majority of Transnistrian voters openly stated that they support Moldova's European accession. This has the ability to greatly influence the vote in Transnistrian precincts.

However, the number of voters will be far lower. "In 2016, we ran out of ballots at this very polling station for Transnistrians at 16:00, and we had to go to the neighbouring village of Gura Bîcului to receive additional ballots from them," recounts Tatyana Druch, the chairwoman of the electoral commission at polling station 37/8. Now, the number of voters will be drastically lower.

