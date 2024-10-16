All Sections
Wreckage of a "projectile" found in Moldova near border with Ukraine – photo

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 16 October 2024, 14:15
Wreckage of a shell. Photo: the Border Police of Moldova

Wreckage of a "projectile" was found in Moldova’s north near the border with Ukraine.

Source: Moldovan news agency Newsmaker, European Pravda reports

Details: Metal fragments, similar to the fragments of a rocket or artillery shell of a sort, were found by residents of the Ocnița District on the morning of 16 October near the village of Lencăuţi 4 km from the state border.

The nearest town on the Ukrainian side of the border is Mohyliv-Podilskyi.

 
Wreckage of a shell.
Photo: the Border Police of Moldova

Police officers and prosecutors arrived at the scene. The Romanian communiqué refers to the discovery as "proiectil" (projectile). There are no assumptions regarding the type of object or the time when it could have fallen there. 

Background: 

  • Following Russia's massive air attacks on targets in Ukraine, missile wreckage and downed Shaheds have repeatedly fallen in Moldova.
  • In early October, another Shahed wreckage was found in Romania.

MoldovaborderUkrainemissile strike
