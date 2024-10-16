Moldovan special forces conduct search of pro-Russian bloc office ahead of elections – video

Five buses of Moldovan security forces were spotted in Bălți on the morning of 16 October near the office of the Pobeda – Victorie party bloc, in which pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor’s party plays a key role. The police confirmed that an investigation was underway.

Source: European Pravda citing Newsmaker

Details: Media reports say that the special forces arrived for searches initiated by the prosecutor's office and the National Inspectorate of Investigations regarding possible fraud in the presidential election and referendum on 20 October.

Later, the police spokesperson Diana Fetko confirmed that searches were being conducted in Bălți as part of the investigation, and more information would be provided later.

The Pobeda – Victorie voting bloc was founded in Moscow in April 2024 by five parties associated with fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor: the party named after him, Shor (which is declared illegal in Moldova), its replica party Chance, Revival, Alternative Force for the Salvation of Moldova, and Victorie (Victory).

In August, the Central Electoral Commission refused to register the bloc, citing the fact that the name of the association was similar to the name of one of the member parties, as well as the membership of the banned Shor party.

Prior to that, searches had been conducted in the offices and residences of people associated with the Revival party in Bălți as part of a case concerning vote-buying and illegal party financing.

A number of leading TV channels aired an investigative report on Sunday about how Shor's party uses Russian funds to bribe voters to participate in its events and campaigning.

Last week, Moldova announced the detention of three suspects after more than a hundred searches at the property of people connected with oligarch Ilan Shor's party in a case of illegal party financing and vote buying.

Background: On 20 October, Moldova will hold simultaneous presidential elections and a referendum on EU accession.

