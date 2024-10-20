All Sections
Even wounded, he managed to lead his comrades out of encirclement: the story of Yurii Zhukovets, 25-year-old Hero of Ukraine – photo

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 20 October 2024, 19:16
Yurii Zhukovets. Photo: UNBROKEN Ukraine on Facebook

Lviv native Yurii Zhukovets ran a real estate agency before the full-scale invasion, but later joined the Territorial Defence Forces of Ukraine.

During combat operations in Kursk Oblast, he sustained five gunshot wounds but managed to lead his comrades out of encirclement.

Details: Despite the pain of his injuries, Yurii successfully evacuated the unit and moved them to a safer location. In early October, Yurii was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine for his defence of Kharkiv Oblast and participation in the Kursk operation.

 
After recovery, Yurii Zhukovets plans to return to the front line
Photo: UNBROKEN Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "This award is for the entire unit, for every one of my guys, for our commanders, for everyone who worked, provided, and helped us accomplish the mission effectively.

If any of them had hesitated at any point, we wouldn’t have completed the task. This is our shared award. We did everything as a team," Yurii said.

The 25-year-old Hero of Ukraine has undergone seven surgeries. Currently, Yurii is recovering from his injuries at the UNBROKEN centre. After his treatment, he plans to return to defending the country.

