Russians strike village in Kharkiv Oblast: bodies of two people found under rubble – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 20 October 2024, 19:59
The destroyed house in Novoplatonivka. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces struck the village of Novoplatonivka in Kharkiv Oblast on 20 October, where the bodies of a man and a woman have been found under the rubble of a house.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

зруйнований будинок у Новоплатонівці, фото ОВА
The destroyed house in Novoplatonivka
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At around 15:15, Russian occupiers launched another attack on Izium district in Kharkiv Oblast. The village of Novoplatonivka, part of Borova hromada, was hit. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

As a result of the enemy strike, likely from a KAB (guided aerial bomb), a house was damaged. During search and rescue operations, the body of a 71-year-old man was found under the rubble.

Emergency services are continuing to work at the scene."

Details: Later, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration added that rescue workers discovered the body of a 72-year-old woman under the rubble of a damaged house in the village of Novoplatonivka.

