Zelenskyy urges partners to respond to North Korea's entry into Russo-Ukrainian war: We must resist

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukraine's partners for a clear and strong response to the involvement of North Korean forces in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: President's evening address

Details: Zelenskyy described the criminal alliance between Russia and North Korea as a new threat and expressed gratitude to the leaders and representatives of nations "who are not turning a blind eye and are speaking openly about this cooperation aimed at increasing the scale of the war".

He emphasised that instability and threats could increase significantly as North Korea learns modern warfare techniques.

Quote: "Now we have clear evidence that people are being supplied to Russia from North Korea, and these are not just workers for industries, but also military personnel. And we expect a normal, honest, strong reaction from our partners to this. In fact, this is another state joining the war against Ukraine. Everyone has the opportunity to see the evidence – both through satellites and through the video that is already coming from Russia.

This must be addressed. There must be a response. We must counter this. We cannot let evil grow. If the world remains silent now, and if we end up facing North Korean soldiers on the front lines as regularly as we are defending against Shaheds, it will benefit no one in the world and will only prolong this war. A war that must be ended justly and as soon as possible."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Russians and Iranians are refining the Shaheds, which have become one of the main tools of Russian terror against Ukraine. He stressed that this week alone, the Russians have used these drones against Ukraine daily, and overall, they have launched more than 6,130 Shaheds since the beginning of the year.

Zelenskyy called for increased pressure on Russia’s ability to produce such weapons and urged partners to enable Ukraine to destroy the storage bases for the Shaheds as well as all the infrastructure supporting their production and logistics.

Background:

On 8 October, South Korea's Ministry of Defence stated that North Korea would likely send part of its regular armed forces to Ukraine to support Russia.

On 13 October, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea was supplying not only weapons but also personnel to Russia's military forces, urging partners to increase support for Ukraine. On 14 October, Zelenskyy declared North Korea’s direct involvement in the war. On 17 October, the president specified that Russia intends to deploy around 10,000 North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantry troops are currently undergoing training in eastern Russia and will be ready for combat against Ukraine by 1 November.

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea had already sent 1,500 special forces troops to Russia to assist in the war, and they have arrived in Russian territory.

Lloyd Austin, US Defence Secretary, stated on 19 October that he could not confirm reports that North Korea had sent troops to Russia for participation in the war against Ukraine.

