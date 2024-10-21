All Sections
Russians attack on Kharkiv results in 12 casualties and power outages

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 21 October 2024, 03:41
Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Russian troops attacked Kharkiv on Sunday evening, causing power outages and injuring 12 people, including one child.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 22:10, the mayor reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The Russians used guided aerial bombs to attack the city. 

He later clarified that three districts of the city were under attack. "Some of them are experiencing some problems with electricity supply," Terekhov added.

Later, Syniehubov reported two casualties.

At 22:40, he reported that four people were injured, and one man was taken to hospital. There is a house on fire, and a service station is damaged. There is also damage to a petrol station.

Later, Terekhov clarified that a petrol station, service station, houses and high-voltage transmission lines were damaged in the Kyivskyi district. There was damage to apartment blocks, houses, and garages in the Osnovianskyi district.

At 23:02, Terekhov reported that nine people were injured, including at least one child.

At 3:00, the police reported that the number of casualties in Kharkiv due to Russian bombardments had increased to 12.

