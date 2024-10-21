Russians attack on Kharkiv results in 12 casualties and power outages

The Russian troops attacked Kharkiv on Sunday evening, causing power outages and injuring 12 people, including one child.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: At 22:10, the mayor reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv. The Russians used guided aerial bombs to attack the city.

Advertisement:

He later clarified that three districts of the city were under attack. "Some of them are experiencing some problems with electricity supply," Terekhov added.

Later, Syniehubov reported two casualties.

At 22:40, he reported that four people were injured, and one man was taken to hospital. There is a house on fire, and a service station is damaged. There is also damage to a petrol station.

Advertisement:

Later, Terekhov clarified that a petrol station, service station, houses and high-voltage transmission lines were damaged in the Kyivskyi district. There was damage to apartment blocks, houses, and garages in the Osnovianskyi district.

At 23:02, Terekhov reported that nine people were injured, including at least one child.

At 3:00, the police reported that the number of casualties in Kharkiv due to Russian bombardments had increased to 12.

Support UP or become our patron!