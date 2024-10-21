Russia occupies another village in Donetsk Oblast and advances in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

The Russian forces occupied the village of Zhelanne Druhe in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast on 20 October.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: The Russian military have also advanced in the settlements of Vyshneve in the Izium district (Kharkiv Oblast), Hirnyk (Donetsk Oblast), near Olgovka (Kursk Oblast) and Lyubimovka (Kursk Oblast).

