Russia occupies another village in Donetsk Oblast and advances in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState
Monday, 21 October 2024, 00:46
The Russian forces occupied the village of Zhelanne Druhe in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast on 20 October.
Source: DeepState analytical project
Details: The Russian military have also advanced in the settlements of Vyshneve in the Izium district (Kharkiv Oblast), Hirnyk (Donetsk Oblast), near Olgovka (Kursk Oblast) and Lyubimovka (Kursk Oblast).
