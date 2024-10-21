Russia loses 1,710 soldiers and air defence system in one day
Monday, 21 October 2024, 07:51
Russia has lost 1,710 soldiers killed and wounded, 64 armoured combat vehicles and an air defence system over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 680,230 (+1,710) military personnel;
- 9,071 (+24) tanks;
- 18,175 (+64) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,589 (+24) artillery systems;
- 1,232 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 979 (+1) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,333 (+46) tactical UAVs;
- 2,624 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 27,034 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,479 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
