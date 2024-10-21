All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia loses 1,710 soldiers and air defence system in one day

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 21 October 2024, 07:51
Russia loses 1,710 soldiers and air defence system in one day
A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,710 soldiers killed and wounded, 64 armoured combat vehicles and an air defence system over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 680,230 (+1,710) military personnel;
  • 9,071 (+24) tanks;
  • 18,175 (+64) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 19,589 (+24) artillery systems;
  • 1,232 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 979 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 17,333 (+46) tactical UAVs;
  • 2,624 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 27,034 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,479 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

CasualtiesGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

NATO considers two ways to respond to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia – Bloomberg

All News
Casualties
Russia loses another 1,340 soldiers in one day
People killed in Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts following Russian night strikes
One of 68th Brigade's best UAV operators Saba killed in action
RECENT NEWS
23:15
Air defence responding in Kyiv
22:17
Russians deliver 40 attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts each – General Staff
21:18
Mi-2 helicopter crashes in Russia, killing four people
20:33
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one person and injuring police officers – photos
20:01
Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy
18:54
Explosion rocks Odesa
18:31
Zelenskyy signs law allowing foreigners to serve as officers in Ukrainian military
17:49
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
17:23
UN Secretary-General's meeting with Putin contradicts UN line on support for ICC – Ukraine's Permanent Representative
17:05
Russian missile attack on Dnipro: death toll rises, teenager in serious condition – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: