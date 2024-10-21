Russia loses 1,710 soldiers and air defence system in one day

A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,710 soldiers killed and wounded, 64 armoured combat vehicles and an air defence system over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 680,230 (+1,710) military personnel;

9,071 (+24) tanks;

18,175 (+64) armoured combat vehicles;

19,589 (+24) artillery systems;

1,232 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

979 (+1) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,333 (+46) tactical UAVs;

2,624 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

27,034 (+47) vehicles and tankers;

3,479 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

