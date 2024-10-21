All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister arrives in Türkiye on visit – photos

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 21 October 2024, 12:35
Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has arrived in Türkiye on a visit to hold talks on key issues of cooperation between the two nations.

Source: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The tête-à-tête discussions between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan commenced in Ankara on the morning of 21 October.

Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Sybiha also plans to meet with Turkish National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry noted that the talks will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, defence, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

 
Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

They will also discuss freedom of shipping in the Black Sea and Black Sea security.

Ukraine's Victory Plan, Kyiv's integration into NATO, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula will receive special attention.

Sybiha will hold a series of talks and visit the SAHA EXPO 2024 defence exhibition in Istanbul, where he will hold separate meetings with Turkish defence companies.

Background: In September, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed that the United States and other NATO countries did not want Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance and Türkiye would take their position into account.

