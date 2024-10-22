Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with Turkish President in Türkiye

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on 22 October,2024. Photo: Sybiha on X

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during his visit to Türkiye.

Source: European Pravda; Andrii Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked Erdoğan for his unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and emphasised Ukraine's interest in further developing cooperation with Türkiye, especially in the defence sector.

Quote from Andrii Sybiha: "I also underscored the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. We also discussed ways to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace."

Background:

Andrii Sybiha discussed the Victory Plan, the Peace Formula, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war during his meeting with Hakan Fidan, his Turkish counterpart.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also met with Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, and one of the topics of the meeting was the expansion of defence cooperation between Ukraine and Türkiye.

