Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses Victory Plan and POW exchanges with Turkish counterpart

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoMonday, 21 October 2024, 13:42
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed the Victory Plan, the Peace Formula, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war during a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on 21 October in Ankara.

Source: Sybiha at a press conference during his visit to Türkiye, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha emphasised that Türkiye is a strategic partner of Ukraine, with which it seeks to develop friendly relations. 

He stated that during negotiations with his Turkish counterpart, he highlighted the importance of avoiding competition among peace initiatives and the division of the world into blocks. "I am convinced that Türkiye can play an important role in this," the minister said.

Sybiha added that he informed his Turkish counterpart about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Victory Plan. 

"It is important to understand that this is not a replacement for the Peace Formula, but a practical tool for its implementation," Sybiha stressed. 

The meeting also addressed efforts to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, defence cooperation, the reconstruction of Ukraine, and the release of prisoners of war. 

"We also discussed the provision of assistance from the Turkish side in the release of prisoners of war from Russian captivity, including Crimean Tatars," Sybiha added.

Background:

  • In addition to negotiations with the Turkish Foreign Minister in Ankara, Sybiha plans to meet with Defence Minister Yaşar Güler and Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.  
  • In Istanbul, Sybiha will hold a series of negotiations and attend the SAHA EXPO 2024 defence and aerospace exhibition, where he will have separate meetings with Turkish defence companies.

