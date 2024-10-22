All Sections
Russians kill man in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, another man wounded

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 22 October 2024, 15:12
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked Marhanets and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing a 74-year-old man and injuring another man who was subsequently taken to hospital.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "A 74-year-old man was killed in Marhanets, Nikopol district. Additionally, a 76-year-old man was injured in the district centre."

Details: It was reported that he was taken to hospital in moderate condition with shrapnel wounds to both legs. The Russians also caused damage to houses and sheds.

 

Law enforcement initiated a pre-trial inquiry in criminal proceedings involving the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of Ukraine's Criminal Code).

