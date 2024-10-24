Russia loses another 1,240 soldiers in one day

A Ukrainian soldier launching fire from a mortar. Photo:General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded, 45 artillery systems, 25 armoured combat vehicles and 108 UAVs over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 684,280 (+1,240) military personnel;

9,090 (+2) tanks;

18,254 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;

19,719 (+45) artillery systems;

1,236 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

981 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

17,597 (+108) tactical UAVs;

2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

27,286 (+69) vehicles and tankers;

3,513 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

