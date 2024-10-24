Russia loses another 1,240 soldiers in one day
Thursday, 24 October 2024, 07:53
Russia has lost 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded, 45 artillery systems, 25 armoured combat vehicles and 108 UAVs over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 October 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 684,280 (+1,240) military personnel;
- 9,090 (+2) tanks;
- 18,254 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
- 19,719 (+45) artillery systems;
- 1,236 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 981 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 17,597 (+108) tactical UAVs;
- 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 27,286 (+69) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,513 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
