Ukraine's defence forces stop Russian attacks near ​​Selydove in Donetsk Oblast

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front on 24 October, particularly near the city of Selydove. In total, 148 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 24 October

Quote: "The situation on the battlefield remains difficult. The enemy, using their advantage in manpower and equipment, is attacking our positions relentlessly. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding off the occupiers' pressure and inflicting significant losses on the enemy."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted nine assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe.

On the Kupiansk front, nine attacks occurred. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, Vyshneve and Pershotravneve.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 12 times, trying to break through Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Terny, Novomykhailivka, Torske and Serebrianka.

Advertisement:

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted five attacks near the settlements of Stupochky, Bila Hora and Hryhorivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted six attacks towards the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 38 Russian assaults near the settlements of Selydove, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Sukha Balka, Promin, Sukhy Yar, Kruty Yar, Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar and Mykhailivka. The highest concentration of attacks was observed near Selydove. The Russians used bomber and assault aircraft to strike Ukrainian positions on this front.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 34 Russian attacks, with the most intense fighting near Katerynivka and Kreminna Balka. The Russians also attacked the settlements of Antonivka, Novodmytrivka, Novoselydivka, Kostiantynivka, Zoriane, Hostre and Dalne, actively using aircraft.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted five assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka and Zolota Nyva.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one unsuccessful Russian assault near the village of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions in the Dnipro River delta four times.

The operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Russian aircraft continue to destroy their own villages and towns. Russian aircraft conducted 38 airstrikes using 55 guided aerial bombs on their own territory over the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from their own territory to strike Ukrainian settlements.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue inflicting significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russian offensive potential in the rear.

Background:

Earlier, Julian Röpcke, a military analyst for the German tabloid newspaper Bild, claimed that Russian troops had entered the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast. The analyst pointed out that the 15th Kara-Dah Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard has been successfully fending off Russian attacks in recent weeks. The steadfast defence by Ukrainian forces has compelled the Russians to attempt to bypass Selydove from both the north and the south. However, the Russians continued their efforts to advance through the coal mine area northeast of the town. According to Röpcke, on Monday, the Russians succeeded in capturing the mine and may have entered a residential area in the eastern part of Selydove.

Officers from two units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces operating on the Pokrovsk front told Ukrainska Pravda that Russians had infiltrated the town today. The circumstances surrounding this infiltration remain unclear. One Ukrainian soldier expressed his surprise at the Russian advance, noting that his unit had been planting mines outside Selydove the night before.

Support UP or become our patron!