Zelenskyy hints that Russia's invitation to Peace Summit depends on Victory Plan being implemented

Mariya YemetsThursday, 24 October 2024, 12:49
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia can participate in the Peace Summit as soon as the Victory Plan he proposed is implemented.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing a video address by Zelenskyy to participants in the Crimean Platform parliamentary summit in Riga, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy hinted that Russia's participation in the Peace Summit would depend on Ukraine’s Victory Plan being implemented.

The president emphasised that the plan contains "everything necessary" to deprive Russia of any options it is currently counting on except for a just peace.

"When and if the Victory Plan is fully implemented, we will see Russia at the summit, we will see the formula being applied, and we will see the effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter being fully restored," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia is evading real diplomacy and does not want to return what it has stolen, but we need to force it to do this," the president noted.

Earlier in October, Zelenskyy said preparations for the next Peace Summit would be complete by early November, but the summit date remains unknown.

The president explained that the Victory Plan had been designed as a "bridge" to the next Peace Summit, with the aim of establishing the conditions under which the principles from the Peace Formula could be implemented. 

In recent months, Ukrainian officials have said several times that a Russian delegate should be invited to the upcoming Peace Summit.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, said this step should not be treated as the start of negotiations with Russia and advised against assuming that the second summit would be the last.

