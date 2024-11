Smoke after the explosion. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops have attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "At 21:11, occupiers hit the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv district.

As a result of the attack, a grassy area caught fire."

Advertisement:

Details: No casualties were reported.

Support UP or become our patron!