Russians attack Sumy Oblast 47 times

Russian forces conducted 47 attacks on 10 border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast on 24 October.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russians conducted 47 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast throughout the day. [A total of] 108 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa and Seredyna-Buda hromada were attacked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: According to Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Krasnopillia hromada suffered the most intense attack, where Russian forces used 22 air-dropped mines. Additionally, there were FPV drone strikes (6 explosions), grenade launcher fire (SPG, 7 explosions), artillery shelling (10 explosions) and explosive devices being dropped from UAVs (3 explosions).

The Russians used mortars (1 explosion) and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) (5 explosions) in Seredyna-Buda hromada. One house was damaged due to the mortar attack.

An airstrike (a guided bomb, 1 explosion) and FPV drone strikes (4 explosions) were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada, resulting in a fire in a residential building.

Yunakivka hromada came under artillery fire (self-propelled artillery systems, 20 explosions).

Artillery shelling (6 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) were recorded in Shalyhyne hromada.

Nova Sloboda (7 explosions) and Svesa (1 explosion) hromadas were also targeted by FPV drones.

Artillery shelling (3 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) were recorded in Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada was hit by an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Khotin hromada was subjected to airstrikes with guided bombs (4 explosions).

