All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Sumy Oblast 47 times

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 25 October 2024, 02:06
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 47 times
A rescue worker. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces conducted 47 attacks on 10 border areas and settlements in Sumy Oblast on 24 October.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russians conducted 47 attacks on the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast throughout the day. [A total of] 108 explosions were recorded. Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa and Seredyna-Buda hromada were attacked." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: According to Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Krasnopillia hromada suffered the most intense attack, where Russian forces used 22 air-dropped mines. Additionally, there were FPV drone strikes (6 explosions), grenade launcher fire (SPG, 7 explosions), artillery shelling (10 explosions) and explosive devices being dropped from UAVs (3 explosions).

The Russians used mortars (1 explosion) and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) (5 explosions) in Seredyna-Buda hromada. One house was damaged due to the mortar attack.

An airstrike (a guided bomb, 1 explosion) and FPV drone strikes (4 explosions) were recorded in Velyka Pysarivka hromada, resulting in a fire in a residential building.

Advertisement:

Yunakivka hromada came under artillery fire (self-propelled artillery systems, 20 explosions).

Artillery shelling (6 explosions) and FPV drone strikes (2 explosions) were recorded in Shalyhyne hromada.

Nova Sloboda (7 explosions) and Svesa (1 explosion) hromadas were also targeted by FPV drones.

Artillery shelling (3 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (3 explosions) were recorded in Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada was hit by an FPV drone strike (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (2 explosions).

Khotin hromada was subjected to airstrikes with guided bombs (4 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Sumy Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not cede territory, regardless of US election results

Zelenskyy: Military clash with North Korean troops is matter of days, not months

Finland charges Russian neo-Nazi Petrovsky for war crimes in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv retrieve body of 15-year-old teen from under rubble – video

Zelenskyy: Kyiv and Budapest preparing bilateral document on security issues and Ukraine's NATO membership

Ukraine will stop national joint 24/7 newscast after end of martial law – Culture Minister

All News
Sumy Oblast
"Kind and cheerful": people share memories of 14-year-old girl killed in Russian attack on Sumy
Russians shell civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast for 4 hours, 1 killed
Russian forces bombard Sumy Oblast: over 37,000 people face power outages
RECENT NEWS
23:41
Russians attack fire station in Odesa: two firefighters injured – photos
22:31
Ukraine may need to pressure Moldova if Stoianoglo wins election – Ukraines Former Foreign Minister
22:00
Russians hit Poltava Oblast with drones – photo
21:57
Russians attack civilian facility in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two
21:35
Pentagon announces new military aid package for Ukraine
21:03
Russian afternoon attack on Kupiansk: elderly man killed – photos
21:02
US says there are 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk Oblast – AP
20:53
Brave1 Ukrainian military-tech cluster attracts US$25 million in foreign investment
20:05
Zelenskyy responds on whether Ukraine could request ICC arrest warrant for Kim Jong Un
19:55
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Georgian elections: no surprise Russia praised results
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: