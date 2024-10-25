Ukrainian paratroopers have posted a video showing destroyed Russian equipment in Kursk Oblast.

Source: communications unit of the 82nd Separate Air Assault Bukovyna Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine; the Air Assault Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Death road in Kursk Oblast. This is a path strewn with destroyed enemy equipment, a scorched trail left by the enemy in defeat.

Paratroopers from the 82nd Air Assault Brigade and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have systematically erased the military equipment of the adversary from the face of the earth, leaving only smouldering ruins and debris from the so-called 'second army in the world'."

Details: Reportedly, the notorious 155th Brigade of the Russian Naval Infantry has suffered the greatest losses in equipment.

