First North Korean troops arrive in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukrainian intelligence

The first North Korean military units that have undergone training at training grounds in eastern Russia have arrived in the war zone. They were spotted in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting an operation, on 23 October.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "The first North Korean military units that have been trained at training grounds in eastern Russia have arrived in the war zone of the Russo-Ukrainian war. In particular, they were seen in Russia's Kursk Oblast on 23 October 2024.

Advertisement:

The North Korean troops who arrived in Russia are being trained at five military training grounds located in the east of the aggressor state: Baranovsky (Ussuriysk), Donguz (Ulan-Ude), Yekaterinoslavsky (Yekaterinoslavka), 248th (Knyazhe-Volkonskoye) and 249th (Sergeevka)."

Details: DIU noted that North Korean military personnel, whom Russia intends to use in the war against Ukraine, have several weeks to train.

Ukrainian intelligence added that the number of North Korean troops deployed to Russia is currently around 12,000, including 500 officers, particularly three Pyongyang generals.

Advertisement:

Moscow has appointed Deputy Defence Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov as the person responsible for overseeing the training and adaptation of the North Korean troops.

Quote: "The soldiers sent by Pyongyang are being supplied with ammunition, bedding, winter clothing and footwear, and hygiene products. In particular, according to the established norms, Moscow will provide each North Korean with 50 m of toilet paper and 300 g of soap every month.

The Kremlin has high hopes for the North Korean component in the war against Ukraine and the global confrontation with the West."

Background:

On 8 October, the South Korean Ministry of Defence said that North Korea was likely to send some of its regular armed forces to Ukraine in support of Russia.

On 13 October, Zelenskyy said that North Korea was supplying Russia not only with weapons but also with personnel for its military forces, and called on partners to increase their support for Ukraine. On 14 October, Zelenskyy announced that North Korea had essentially joined the war. On 17 October, Zelenskyy stressed that Russia intends to involve about 10,000 soldiers from North Korea in the war against Ukraine.

On 18 October, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, confirmed that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen were currently undergoing training in Russia’s east. They will be ready to take part in combat actions against Ukraine as early as 1 November. Ukrainian intelligence expected the arrival of the first North Korean troops on the Kursk front on 23 October.

On Wednesday, South Korean intelligence reported that Pyongyang had sent 3,000 troops to Russia to support Russian forces in their war against Ukraine and is also trying to isolate the families of selected soldiers in a certain place to prevent information from spreading.

Support UP or become our patron!